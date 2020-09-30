Thomas Sisk
Williamston - Thomas Lee "Tommy" Sisk, 80, husband of the late Carleen Karsten Sisk, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
Born in Anderson County, he was a son of the late Thomas Jefferson and Minnie Lee Helen Richardson Sisk. He retired from Isola Laminates and was a member of Revive Church.
He is survived by son, Tracy Lee Sisk (Nancy) of Williamston; daughter, Tammy Jean Sisk Gillespie (Keith) of Anderson; step-daughters, Tammy K. Cothran Bowling (Butch) of Belton and Paula Lynn Cothran LeCroy (Scott) of Willaimston; sisters, Mary Jane Sisk Arnold (Billy) of Iva and Judy Faye Sisk Dickson (David) of Anderson; brothers, Robert Larry Sisk (Reba) of Greenville and Harry Kenneth Sisk of Gray Court; nine grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by sister, Shirley Ann Sisk Rainey; and brother, Jerry Lane Sisk.
A graveside service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 2 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, c/o Greenville Hospital System, 701 Grove Road, ISC-3rd Floor, Greenville, SC 29605.
