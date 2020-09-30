1/
Thomas Sisk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Sisk

Williamston - Thomas Lee "Tommy" Sisk, 80, husband of the late Carleen Karsten Sisk, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

Born in Anderson County, he was a son of the late Thomas Jefferson and Minnie Lee Helen Richardson Sisk. He retired from Isola Laminates and was a member of Revive Church.

He is survived by son, Tracy Lee Sisk (Nancy) of Williamston; daughter, Tammy Jean Sisk Gillespie (Keith) of Anderson; step-daughters, Tammy K. Cothran Bowling (Butch) of Belton and Paula Lynn Cothran LeCroy (Scott) of Willaimston; sisters, Mary Jane Sisk Arnold (Billy) of Iva and Judy Faye Sisk Dickson (David) of Anderson; brothers, Robert Larry Sisk (Reba) of Greenville and Harry Kenneth Sisk of Gray Court; nine grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by sister, Shirley Ann Sisk Rainey; and brother, Jerry Lane Sisk.

A graveside service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 2 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, c/o Greenville Hospital System, 701 Grove Road, ISC-3rd Floor, Greenville, SC 29605.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gray Mortuary, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved