Thomas W Dunaway, III
Anderson, SC - Thomas "Tommy" Whitfield Dunaway, III, 68, of Anderson, SC died at his home, Thursday, April 16, 2020. Tommy was born April 30, 1951 in Anderson, SC, to the late Thomas Whitfield Dunaway, II and Mary Ann Moorhead Dunaway. He was a prominent attorney and served the Anderson Community for over 35 years at the Dunaway Law Firm.
He was a graduate of Wofford College, class of 1974 and Cumberland School of Law, class of 1977 with a Juris Doctor Degree and Proctor in Admiralty where he was a student member of American Trial Lawyers Association and the American Bar Association. He served as an Anderson City Councilman for 33 years and was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church, where he served as a trustee and on the administrative board. He served as a South Carolina Real Estate Broker and was an agent with Lawyer's Title Insurance Company. In 1988 he was appointed by Governor Carroll Campbell to the South Carolina Water Resources Commission and served as vice chair of Water Resources Commission. Tommy served on the Board of Directors for Austin Wilkes Society and Anderson Heritage, Inc., where he was, also, past president. He served on the Advisory Committee Member to the Land, Water and Conservation Division of the South Carolina Natural Resources and the Carolina First Bank Advisory Board. In addition, he served on the Anderson Development Partnership, Anderson Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and was Who's Who in American Law Board. Tommy received awards from the State of South Caroline Senate Certificate of Appreciation for Downtown Anderson Redevelopment, Governor Carroll Campbell's Award of Appreciation, and Mason of the Year from Hiram Lodge. Tommy also received the Lifetime membership from the Masonic Hiram Lodge, of which only 31 have been awarded in Hiram Lodge history. He was a Certified Member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and Certified Member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. During his career he was admitted to the United States Supreme Court, Supreme Court of the State of South Carolina, United States Court of Appeals Fourth Circuit, and United States Tax Court.
Tommy received numerous awards and appointments during his long career. However, he was better known for working tirelessly for his clients, an incredible mind, gregarious personality and being a man of the people. Tommy treated everyone with respect, compassion, kindness and above all equality. He loved life, laughter, telling stories, putting smiles on the faces of others, the outdoors, and reading by his pond, better known as Cadillac Lake. However, he did not like wearing shoes, as witnessed by the numerous pairs by the back door of his office.
He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Beauregard Dunaway of the home; sons, Thomas Whitfield "Field" Dunaway IV (Laura) of Anderson, SC and Blake Hansford Cleveland (Beth) of Orinda, CA; daughters, Ivey Newton Dunaway of Charleston, SC and Anita Cleveland Crane (Andrew) of Atlanta, GA; sisters, Ann Herbert (Jim), Betsy Dunaway, Carole Howell (Jeff) and Cathy Thrift (Gary) and seven grandchildren, Thomas Whitfield Dunaway V, Penelope Herron Dunaway, Cole Hansford Cleveland, Elizabeth Beauregard Cleveland, William Blake Cleveland, Anne Ballard Crane and Joseph Andrew Crane.
Friends may pay their respects at the McDougald Funeral Home on Sunday, April 19, 2020 from 1 PM until 5 PM. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic there will be a private graveside service with the immediate family. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity, 210 S Murray Ave, Anderson, SC 29624 or St. Johns United Methodist Church, 515 S McDuffie St, Anderson, SC 29624.
Dunaway Law Firm will continue to operate under the leadership of his son, Field Dunaway.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020