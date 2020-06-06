Thomasena E. Fortson-Rivers
Anderson - Thomasena E. Fortson-Rivers completed life's journey Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the age of 78 at Loving Heart Assisted Living Home. Tina was born in Anderson, SC on January 4, 1942 to Thomas and Mary Fortson. She has been a resident of Prince George's County since 1966.
Tina was a retired Educator with the Prince George's County School system. She is a graduate of Westside High School, Class of 1958. She is also a graduate of Spelman College, Bowie State University, M. Ed., and the Johns Hopkins University, M.Sc. (Econ.)
She is survived by her two children, George T. Rivers (Mizar) and Kashiya E. Rivers; 5 Grandchildren: George II (Allanah), Khelsey, Maria (Falin), Kiley and Karah; and her 2 brothers: Charles H. Fortson of Washington, DC and D. Anthony (Tony) Fortson of Anderson, SC. She was predeceased by her first child, Michael Rivers, II.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 13 at 10:30 a.m. and can be attended through Zoom (ZOOM: jbjenkinsfuneralhome.com). Services Entrusted to J. B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, MD 20785.
Announcement courtesy of RICH-COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME
