Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Concord Baptist Church
1012 Concord Road
Anderson, SC
Funeral
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Concord Baptist Church
Tim Borsum Obituary
Tim Borsum

Anderson - Timothy Graham Borsum, 55, of Anderson, SC, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. A native of Grand Haven, MI, Tim also called Columbia, SC, Atlanta, GA and Coshocton, OH home throughout his life.

He attended the University of Michigan and received both a Bachelor of Science and a Master of International Business degree from the University of South Carolina-Columbia. He spent many years as a marketing specialist in the manufacturing industry.

He was a man of deep faith who attended Concord Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and spent countless hours serving the community.

He is survived by Kavita Borsum, his wife of 29 years, and two children, Graham Borsum, 20, and Anjali Borsum, 18. Also, his parents, Alvin and Patricia Borsum of Lexington, SC and his sister, Suzanne Kamata of Tokushima, Japan.

In addition to being a devoted and loving husband, father, son and friend, Tim was a dedicated runner, world traveler, impressive snow skier, all-around sports fan and could do just about anything with a Volkswagen. But his greatest joy was spending time with his family. He touched many lives, improved many communities and his passing leaves every gathering less complete.

Visitation will be from 3 to 5 pm Saturday, March 16, at Concord Baptist Church, 1012 Concord Road in Anderson, and the funeral will be at 2 pm Sunday, March 17, at Concord Baptist Church. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Haven of Rest, 219 W. Whitner Street, Anderson, SC 29624 or Concord Baptist Church, Oil Change Ministry, 1012 Concord Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 15, 2019
