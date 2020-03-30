|
|
Tim Ray
Pelzer - Timothy Andrew "Tim" Ray, 62, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020.
Born in Pelzer, he was a son of the late Ralph Lee and Annie Mae Tollison Ray. A U.S. Army Veteran, he was formerly employed with Southeastern Paper Board, and was a member of Beaverdam Baptist Church.
Survivors include his sons, Christopher Lee Ray (Elizabeth Giles) and Timothy Allen Ray (Kayla Elizabeth) both of Lexington, NC; brother, Dennis Ray (Denise) of Riverside, CA; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a brother, Michael Ray.
A private graveside service will be held, with a public memorial service to be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Winston-Salem, 419 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2020