Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Neal Bell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy Neal Bell Obituary
Timothy Neal Bell

Anderson - Timothy Neal Bell, 67, of 211 Clarke Stream Drive, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at AnMed Health. Born in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late Arthur and Cornelia Clemons Bell. Tim was a member of Zion Church of God Holiness and served as the Minister of Music for Mt. Moriah Baptist Church

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Gary Bell, of the home; sons, Timothy Keith Bell (Nicole); and Christopher Neal Bell, both of Anderson, SC; daughters, LaTonya Dooley (Kelvin), Virginia Beach, VA; and Monica Bell, New Haven, CT; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and eight siblings.

Funeral services are 2 pm Wednesday in the Marvin Mattison Memorial Chapel, D.B. Walker Funeral Services and the body will be on view Tuesday from 3 - 7 pm. Burial in Westview Cemetery.

The family is at the home
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -