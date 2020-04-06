|
Timothy Neal Bell
Anderson - Timothy Neal Bell, 67, of 211 Clarke Stream Drive, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at AnMed Health. Born in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late Arthur and Cornelia Clemons Bell. Tim was a member of Zion Church of God Holiness and served as the Minister of Music for Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Gary Bell, of the home; sons, Timothy Keith Bell (Nicole); and Christopher Neal Bell, both of Anderson, SC; daughters, LaTonya Dooley (Kelvin), Virginia Beach, VA; and Monica Bell, New Haven, CT; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and eight siblings.
Funeral services are 2 pm Wednesday in the Marvin Mattison Memorial Chapel, D.B. Walker Funeral Services and the body will be on view Tuesday from 3 - 7 pm. Burial in Westview Cemetery.
The family is at the home
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020