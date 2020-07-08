1/1
Timothy Paul Przybyla
Timothy Paul Przybyla

Anderson - Timothy Paul Przybyla, 51, of Anderson, SC, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at his home.

Born April 25, 1969 in New Hartford, NY, he was the son of Patricia Gondek Lynch and the late Ronald Anthony Przybyla.

He is survived by his mother, Patricia Gondek Lynch and her fiancé, Richard Wooten of Anderson, SC; and brother, Ronald Walter Przybyla and his wife, Brenda of Laurens, SC.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday July 11, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Kurt Stutler officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00am-1:00pm at The McDougald Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to South Main Chapel and Mercy Center, 2408 S. Main St., Anderson, SC 29624.

The family will be at the home of his mother, Patricia Lynch, 324 Green Hill Dr., Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
