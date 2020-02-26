Services
Holloway's Funeral Home Inc
101 Holloway Blvd
Belton, SC 29627
(864) 338-5200
Tina Marie Evans

Tina Marie Evans Obituary
Tina Marie Evans

Belton - Tina Marie Evans, age 55, of Belton S.C., passed Thursday, February 20, 2020. Survivors include her mother, Annie Sue Evans, one daughter Bria Iman Robinson, two sisters Jeanell Evans and Minister Cassondra (Patrick) Cooley, one brother Tim (Wakesha) Evans, one grandchild. Funeral services will be held Friday 3:00 PM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, burial will follow at New Hope Baptist Church. Holloway's Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements. The family is at 153 Brookside Circle Belton S.C. www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
