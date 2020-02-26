|
Tina Marie Evans
Belton - Tina Marie Evans, age 55, of Belton S.C., passed Thursday, February 20, 2020. Survivors include her mother, Annie Sue Evans, one daughter Bria Iman Robinson, two sisters Jeanell Evans and Minister Cassondra (Patrick) Cooley, one brother Tim (Wakesha) Evans, one grandchild. Funeral services will be held Friday 3:00 PM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, burial will follow at New Hope Baptist Church. Holloway's Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements. The family is at 153 Brookside Circle Belton S.C. www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020