|
|
Tina Moore Norwood
Anderson - Latena Moore Norwood of Woodland Park, Colorado, formerly of Anderson, wife of Derrick Norwood, died Thursday, April 11, 2019, at her home. Born March 31, 1951, she was a daughter of Dolores Wilson Moore Harbin and the late Walter Herman Moore.
Tina, as she was affectionately known, was a proud 1969 graduate of McDuffie High School, a true "Scotsman"! In 1980, she relocated and made her home in Colorado.
Tina is survived by her husband, Derrick, of the home; her mother, Dolores Harbin of Starr; her children, Kim Peed (Robby) of SC, Josh Matheny (Elise) of CO, Letina Leix (Tony) of CO and Dennis Dykes (Dana) of FL; two sisters, Modina Hall (Donald) of Starr and Felicia Burdette (Jelon 'Stoney' Stone) of Anderson ; seven grandchildren; nephews, Patrick Campbell (Kristi) and their son, Mac and Chad Davis (Angie); and a niece, Christy Chasteen (Jason) all of Anderson.
A private memorial celebration will be held in Colorado at a later date.
Memorials, in memory of Tina, may be made to The Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 East Calhoun Street, Anderson, SC 29621.
Obituary is courtesy of Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Abbeville.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 14, 2019