|
|
Tina Rumsey
Honea Path - Tina Marie Bertilacci Rumsey, 62, wife of the late William Walker Rumsey, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Born in the Bahamas and raised in the Isle of Palms, she was the daughter of the late Amerigo P. Bertilacci and Mayme Lue Black Bertilacci. She retired from the Greenville Hospital System and was a member of Eastview Baptist Church in Honea Path.
She is survived by a son, Jared Johnson and his wife, Misty of Williamston; aunt, Judy Black of Isle of Palms; and two grandsons, Trenton and Paxton Johnson.
The family will have a private, sunset service at sea.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 10, 2019