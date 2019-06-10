Services
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Resources
More Obituaries for Tina Rumsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tina Rumsey

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Tina Rumsey Obituary
Tina Rumsey

Honea Path - Tina Marie Bertilacci Rumsey, 62, wife of the late William Walker Rumsey, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Born in the Bahamas and raised in the Isle of Palms, she was the daughter of the late Amerigo P. Bertilacci and Mayme Lue Black Bertilacci. She retired from the Greenville Hospital System and was a member of Eastview Baptist Church in Honea Path.

She is survived by a son, Jared Johnson and his wife, Misty of Williamston; aunt, Judy Black of Isle of Palms; and two grandsons, Trenton and Paxton Johnson.

The family will have a private, sunset service at sea.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gray Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now