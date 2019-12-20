|
|
Tom Payne
Anderson - John Thomas Payne, 77, of Anderson, SC, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at his home. Born July 27, 1942 in Anderson, SC, he was a son of the late John Carl Payne and Claris Watt Payne.
Tom was a graduate of Boys High School and a veteran of the United States Army Reserves. He had worked for over 20 years at Toxaway Mill. Following his textile career he worked at several convenience stores including The Little General on Bolt Drive. He was a member Ruff Masonic Lodge for over 50 years and was member Riverside Baptist Church.
He is survived by his brothers, Carl Payne (Mary) of Columbia, SC and Bill Payne (Lynn) of Anderson, SC; sister, Betty Richey of Anderson, SC; nieces and nephew, Laurie Howard-Fuller, Sean Howard, Marie Sizemore, Amie Vickery, April Payne and Leigh Ann Dunn; and special friends, Janice Stevens, Joyce Butler and Amanda Henderson.
The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30pm Sunday, December 22, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 2:00pm with Rev. Ray Butler officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019