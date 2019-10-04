|
|
Tommy Kay
Honea Path - Tommy Charles Kay, 76, of Highway 178 North, husband of Bonnie Faye McClain Kay, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at his home.
Born in Abbeville County, he was a son of the late Olin and Sallie Mae McNeely Kay. He was a member of Honea Path Church of God of Prophecy and was retired from Belton Industries.
Mr. Kay is survived by his wife, Bonnie, of the home, a son, Robert Olin Kay (Joann) of Honea Path, a daughter, Tonya Quarles (Brent) of Honea Path, a brother, Jimmy Kay of Honea Path, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Honea Path Church Of God of Prophecy with Rev. Keith Crocker officiating.
The family is at the home of his daughter, Tonya Quarles, Highway 178 North and will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM on Saturday at the Honea Path Church of God of Prophecy prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Honea Path Church of God of Prophecy, Box 469, Honea Path, SC 29654. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Oct. 4, 2019