Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Austin Road Baptist Church
Honea Path - William Thomas "Freck" Richey, 69, husband of Delores Frances Coleman Richey, of Pinson Drive, died Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born in Honea Path, he was a son of the late Joe A. and Ruth Ashley Richey. He was a member of Austin Road Baptist Church and was a self employed carpenter. Freck was a member of Centre Lodge #37 A.F.M. and a Shriner.

Surviving in addition to his loving wife of 42 years of the home are: two daughters, Charrish (Allen) Schronce of Belton and Michele (David) Loftis of Greenville; his brother, Ronnie (Marian) Richey of Antreville; his grandson, Casey (Brooke) Schronce of Belton; and a great-grandson, Stone Schronce.

Funeral services will be held at 3 P.M. Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Austin Road Baptist Church with Rev. Billy Slatten officiating. Burial will follow in Eastview Cemetery.

The family is at the home and will receive friends from 6-8 P.M. Saturday evening at Pruitt Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Austin Road Baptist Church Building Fund, 1619 Austin Road, Honea Path, SC 29654. Online condolences may e made to the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 13, 2019
