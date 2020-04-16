|
|
Tommy Royster
Anderson - Thomas W. Royster, 70, of Anderson , SC, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home. He was born on August 27, 1949 in Anderson, SC to the late Walter Baxter Royster and Mary Ellen Grubbs Royster. He was also predeceased by his sister, Nancy Ellen Royster.
Tommy was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked for Michelin North America and retired after 26 years. He was a former Boy Scout leader and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He is survived by his sister, Laura Sammons (Mike Hall) of Anderson, SC; brother, Charles Royster of Sandy Springs, SC; sons, Jay Harward (Paige) of Myrtle Beach, SC and Richey Harward (Helen Marie) of Jupiter, FL; twelve grandchildren; niece, Tracy Hart Hix and her two children of Pendleton, SC; nephew, Greg Hart (Susan) and their two children of Pendleton, SC; and special cousin, Danny Grant (Tricia) of Sandy Springs, SC.
Friends may pay their respects between the hours of 9:00 am and 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. A private family funeral service will be held. Burial will be at M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home, 4605 Belton Hwy, Anderson, SC 29621 and Patriot Hospice, 101 Grace Dr., Easley, SC 29640.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020