Tommy ThompsonAnderson, SC - George Thomas "Tommy" Thompson, 99, passed away at his residence on Monday, June 15, 2020, with his family being close by his side. He was the loving husband of 72 years to his late wife Dot Thompson.Mr. Thompson was born on July 12, 1920. He was the son of the late Marcus and Margaret Thompson. He proudly served his country in the US Army during World War II. He loved his country and the American flag. He retired from Orr Lyons Mill as an overseer and enjoyed fishing, gardening, and Clemson football.Mr. Thompson was a faithful member of Oakwood Baptist Church where he enjoyed teaching Sunday School, training union, vacation bible school, sang in the adult choir, and was a lifetime deacon. He was a member of the 99 Mens Bible Class at Oakwood.Mr. Thompson was a Mason with the Ruff Lodge Anderson for 40 years. He was also a volunteer driver with Meals on Wheels.Mr. Thompson leaves behind to cherish his memory his two children, John Thompson of the home and Mary Ann Singleton of Anderson, two granddaughters Cortney McCormick (Stephen) and Casey Singleton (Cole Oraham), and two great-grandchildren Tobin McCormick and Lachlan McCormick. Also, his loving brother Sam Thompson (Edna Jo), and two sisters-in-law, Evelyn Whitworth and Glenda Welborn, all of Anderson. He cherished his four-legged buddy, his cat Tiger who was always close by his sideMr. Thompson was predeceased by his two brothers and three sisters.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, at Oakwood Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Due to Covid-19 concerns, the family will not have a visitation. Friends are invited to pay their respects on Thursday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Sullivan-King Mortuary.Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 285, Anderson, SC 29622, or Oakwood Baptist Church, 304 Pearman Dairy Road, Anderson, SC 29625.Sullivan-King Mortuary