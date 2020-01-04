Resources
July 28, 1944 - January 3, 2020

Tony Wilson Bell, 75, husband of Juanita Harper Bell, died Friday, January 3, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Anderson County on July 28, 1944, he was a son of the late Rev. Luther Joe Bell and Ellen Elizabeth Wilson Bell.

He retired as a painter with The Duke Power Company after many years of service and he and his wife are members of Gethsemane Baptist Temple in Starr.

He is survived by his wife, Juanita Harper Bell, a daughter, Kimberly Bell Summerour (Greg), step-sons, Eddie McAlister (Carmella), and Melvin "Peanutt" Paige, brothers, Cecil Bell (Gail), Tommy Bell (Debbie) and Andy Bell (Kathy), and a sister JoAnn Banister. He is also survived by his grandson Nick Summerour, step-grandchildren, Brett McAlister and Hayley McAlister and 13 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 12:00pm in The Tribute Room of The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center 1621 Pearman Dairy Rd. Anderson, SC 29625. Rev. Sam Duncan will officiate.

The family will receive friends prior to the service starting at 11:00am.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com

THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
