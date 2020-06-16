Tony Gattis
Tony Gattis

Anderson - Tony Gattis, 72, of Anderson, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020.

Born March 21, 1948 in Maryville, TN, he was the son of the late Oliver Homer Gattis and the late Carrie Spradlin Stickles. Mr. Gattis was a graduate of Ware Shoals High School and studied welding and Mechanics at Greenville Technical College. He was the owner/operator of Spotlight Glamour.

Surviving are his wife, Joyce Gambrell Gattis, daughters: Sharell Cox, Tina Bell; stepdaughter, Misty Vickery; grandchildren: Tony Hurt, Ashley Hurt, Caden Busby, Kyleigh Busby, Breanna Busby, Kensie Bell and Charles Bell; sister, Vickie Pruitt and brother, Kenny Gattis. He was preceded in death by his son, Lonnie Gattis.

Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 19 at Sullivan-King Mortuary, the family will speak to visitors prior to the service. A committal service will be held at Garden of Memories, Belton, SC.

Sullivan-King Mortuary, www.sullivanking.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
