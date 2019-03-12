|
Tony Ray Davis
Anderson - Tony Ray Davis, 60, of Anderson, SC passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at his home.
Born on August 7, 1958, he was the son of the late Bobby Davis and Martha Hanvey Davis. He was the faithful husband to Jeannie Harden Davis and was a loyal and loving father, brother, and friend. He spent his life dedicated to taking care of his beloved daughters and wife. Tony loved his family with all his heart, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters: Jodi Bowen and Heidi Gooch; sisters: Pam Fowler (Bob Fowler) and Elaine Ramey; grandchildren: Sadie Grace, Andrew, and Eli; and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter: Jessica Nicole Davis.
Funeral services will be held at 2pm Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Sosebee Mortuary, South Chapel. Burial will follow at South Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 6pm - 8pm on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the South Chapel.
The family will be at the home.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 12, 2019