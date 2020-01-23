|
|
Tony Robinson
Elberton - Mr. Tony Robinson, 59, formerly of Anderson, SC, passed away on January 20, 2020 at Heardmont Nursing Home. He is survived by his brothers, Don and Howard Robinson; and a host of relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, David Robinson, Sr. and Julia Johnson Robinson and three brothers, Franklin, David Jr., and Jimmy Robinson.
The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the funeral home. The family is at 304 Big Foot Circle Anderson, SC. www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020