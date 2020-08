Or Copy this URL to Share

Tonya Elaine Green



Anderson - Tonya Elaine Green, age 49, of Anderson, SC, departed this life on Thursday, July 30, 2020.



Public viewing will be Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 9:00 am until 8:00 pm. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm Tuesday evening at the mortuary.



The family is at 116 Webb Street, Anderson, SC 29624.









