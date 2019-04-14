|
Tonya Wilhite
Elberton - Tonya Lynn Wilhite, 50, of Elberton, entered into rest on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Phenix City, AL on October 3, 1968, daughter of Nola Frances Woodall Wilhite and the late Linton Herschel Wilhite, Jr. Tonya attended Elbert County High School and was an avid cat lover. As a result of having been diagnosed as a diabetic at the age of 8 and ultimately a double transplant recipient, she became disabled at an early age. Prior to that, she worked at Dairy Queen and as an administrative assistant at Dr. Campbell's Dental Office. She enjoyed keeping up with her friends on social media and always had a warm smile for everyone.
Survivors include her mother, Nola; siblings: Jesse "Rip" and Patsy Keef, Tommy and Charlene Keef, Louise Cooper, Jana Purcell, and Karen Peecher; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services celebrating her life will be held on Sunday, April 14, at 4 o'clock in the Memorial Chapel of Berry Funeral Home with the Rev. Russell Bruce officiating. Entombment will be in the Forest Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum with Matt Keef, Dan Keef, Chris Keef, Jeff Tinsley, Tony Burnett, Tanner Moore, Cody Jarrell, and Jim Amburgey honored as pallbearers.
The family is at the residence and will receive friends at Berry Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00p.m. on Saturday evening.
Flowers are accepted and contributions may be made in her memory to T.J. & Friends Foundation or to the diabetic association of your choice.
Berry Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 14, 2019