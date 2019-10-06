Services
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sosebee Mortuary South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenville Memorial Gardens
Tracey Westbrooks


1969 - 2019
Tracey Westbrooks Obituary
Tracey Westbrooks

Iva - Tracey Lynn Westbrooks, 49, of Iva, SC, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019.

Born in Greenville, SC, on November 22, 1969, she was the daughter of Jean Carver (Curtis), and the fiancé of Danny Machen.

In addition to her mother and fiancé, she is survived by a daughter: Amanda Carroll, of Anderson; brother: Gene Westbrooks (Debbie) of Iva; sister: Jamie Pruitt; grandchildren: Raven and Adam Carroll; as well as her fiancé's extended family.

In addition to her father, she is predeceased by a grandfather: Furman Manley.

Graveside services will be held at Greenville Memorial Gardens on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 1:00pm with Rev Ted Gains officiating.

Visitation will be held prior to the service at Sosebee Mortuary South Chapel on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 11am to 12pm.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.

The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Oct. 6, 2019
