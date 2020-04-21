|
Tracy Lee Taliaferro
Prince George, VA - Tracy Lee Taliaferro, 57, of Prince George, VA, passed away on April 18, 2020. Born in Anderson, SC, he grew up in Prince George County from the age of 7. Tracy was the son of Barbara Cordell Taliaferro and the late Tommie Lee Taliaferro. He is survived by his wife, Debra Mallory, his sister, Lynn Taliaferro Moore (Michael), his niece, Amanda Lyndsey Moore Brooklyn, NY and his nephew, Kenneth Andrew Moore, Sacramento, CA. He is the grandson of the late Lindsey and Viola Cordell of Anderson, SC and the late Conway and Ola Taliaferro of Nashville, TN. At the time of his passing, Tracy was serving as the Chief Executive Officer for Crater Community Hospice in Petersburg, VA. Tracy attended University of Richmond T.C. Williams School of Law and earned his Juris Doctorate in 1996. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in the parking lot of the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Please consider visiting the funeral home website or calling into the funeral home to leave a Hug from Home signifying your attendance at the service. A private interment will follow in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) at the MCV Campus Virginia Commonwealth University and/or Crater Community Hospice, Petersburg, Virginia.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020