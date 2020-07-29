Travis CoeAnderson - William Travis Coe, 37, of Anderson, SC, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020.He was born on April 20, 1983 in Anderson and was the son of Karen Hart Coe and the late Jerry William Coe.Travis was a 2001 graduate of Crescent High School and attended Tri-County Technical College. He spent his career as a residential roofer and he was of the Baptist faith.He is survived by his mother, Karen Hart Coe of Belton, SC; son, Tyler Coe of the home; brother, Jeremy Coe; half-brother, Jeff Coe; half-sisters, Sandy Fruster, Michelle Johnson and Tonya Coe; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He also leaves behind his two dogs which he loved dearly.The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 2:30 pm Friday, July 31, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the Chapel at 3:00 pm with Rev. Scott Kahler officiating. Burial will follow in South Lawn Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PAWS, 1320 US-29, Anderson, SC 29626.The family will be at the home of his mother, Karen Coe, 323 Blue Ridge Circle, Belton, SC 29627.