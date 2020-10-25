1/1
Treasure "Cookie" Sexton
Treasure "Cookie" Sexton

Anderson, SC - Treasure Ann Osborne Sexton, 79, widow of Cullen Sexton, passed away Saturday, October 25, 2020, at Condor Health.

Born in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late Ellis O.C. and Mary Etta Sammons Osborne. She was retired from Owens Corning Fiberglas. Mrs. Sexton was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church and the Hope Sunday school class. She enjoyed traveling.

Survivors include two daughters, Kim Dickerson (Joe Bill) and Misty Fryer; four grandchildren, Marty Dickerson (Monica), Devin Dickerson, Lane Shaw (Jillian), and Reece Fryer; three great-grandchildren, Jacob and Carter Dickerson and Kennedy Shaw; and a brother, Halston "Dub" Osborne.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two grandsons, Brent Dickerson and Micah Shaw and three sisters, Willie Mae Cowart, Elizabeth Cheek, and Betty Bradberry.

A private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Friends and family may pay their respects and sign the register book from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, at Sullivan-King Mortuary.

Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621, or New Prospect Baptist Church, 2503 Whitehall Road, Anderson, SC 29625.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
