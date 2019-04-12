Services
Robinson-Walker Funeral Service
95 West Main Street Extension
Ware Shoals, SC 29692
(864) 456-2680
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robinson-Walker Funeral Home
95 West Main Street Extension
Ware Shoals, SC
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Little River Multicultural Center
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Little River Multicultural Center
Resources
More Obituaries for Trinity Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trinity Harrison

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Trinity Harrison Obituary
Trinity Harrison

Ware Shoals - Trinity Harrison, 18, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services are 3 pm Saturday at the Little River Multicultural Center with burial in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. The body is Robinson-Walker Funeral Home and will be on view Friday from 6-8 pm and will be placed in the Multicultural Center at 1 pm Saturday.

The family is at 2 East Katherine Street, Ware Shoals, SC.

Services entrusted to Robinson-Walker Funeral Service, Ware Shoals, SC.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now