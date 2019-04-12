|
Trinity Harrison
Ware Shoals - Trinity Harrison, 18, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services are 3 pm Saturday at the Little River Multicultural Center with burial in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. The body is Robinson-Walker Funeral Home and will be on view Friday from 6-8 pm and will be placed in the Multicultural Center at 1 pm Saturday.
The family is at 2 East Katherine Street, Ware Shoals, SC.
Services entrusted to Robinson-Walker Funeral Service, Ware Shoals, SC.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 12, 2019