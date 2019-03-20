|
|
Truman W Smith
Anderson - Truman W. Smith, 85, of Anderson, SC passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019.
Born on May 22, 1933 in Lavonia, Ga he was the son of the late Horace H and Mary Evelyn Marret Smith. He was a member of Concord Baptist Church and the Starr Herman Masonic Lodge. Truman was also a 1951 graduate of Boys High.
He is survived by his wife: Claudia E. Smith of the home; sons: Randy Smith (Caren) and James Smith (Mary) both of Anderson, SC; stepdaughter: Sherry Gordon (Will) of Greenwood, SC; daughter in law: Robin Smith of Anderson, SC; son in laws: Jerry Webster (Paula) and Stan Tench both of Anderson, SC; sisters: Wandalene Shore (Jimmy) of Rock Hill, SC, Betty Scarborough of Lavonia, GA, and Linda Dalton (Jimmy) of Orange Park, FL; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Peggy Hall Smith; son: Danny Kay Smith; daughters: Phyllis Smith Webster and Susan Smith Tench; grandson: Blake Anthony Tench; and sister: Joyce Smith Tucker.
A funeral service will be held at 3:30pm on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Concord Baptist Church and will be officiated by Reverend Bill Parnell and Bradan Tench. Burial will follow at South Lawn Memorial Gardens with Masonic Rites.
Visitation will be held prior to the service, at the church, from 2pm - 3:30pm.
The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Concord Baptist Church.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 20, 2019