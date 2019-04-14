Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Dunn Creek Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Dunn Creek Baptist Church
TS Thompson

Honea Path - TS Thompson age 70 of Honea Path passed Wednesday at his home. He was born in Anderson County and was the son of Ethel Thompson Dixon and the late John C. Dixon, he was a member of Dunn Creek Baptist Church. Survivors include three sisters Carrie Jane Long, Gesile White, and Cathy Smith. Funeral services will be held Monday 1:00P.M. at Dunn Creek Baptist Church, vitiation will be one hour before the funeral, burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 14, 2019
