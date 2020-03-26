|
|
Twana Alberta McDaniel
Greenville - Twana Alberta McDaniel, age 42, of 41st Street, Greenville, SC passed on March 21, 2020 at her home. Twana was born in Anderson County to the parents of Ephriam McDaniel and Sylvia Ann McDaniel. Survivors include two daughters, Martini McDaniel and Ajua McDaniel; one son, Roymad McDaniel; five sisters, Kimberly Clark, Kachita (Nathaniel) Jones, Tashia (Samuel) Holbrook, Kristen Black, and Madison McDaniel; four grandchildren. Public viewing will be Friday evening from 1:00-6:00PM at Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home. Graveside service will be private. The family is at 1001 South Fant Street Anderson S.C. Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020