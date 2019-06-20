Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
For more information about
Twyler Loftis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Twyler Loftis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Twyler L. Loftis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Twyler L. Loftis Obituary
Twyler L. Loftis

Iva, SC - Twyler Latham Loftis, 84, widow of Roy Burton Loftis, Sr., passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at her residence.

She is survived by a son, Roy B. Loftis, Jr.; daughter, Jean Kay Loftis Partridge; and a sister, Johnnie Metz.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at South Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends following the service.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
Download Now