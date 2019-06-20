|
|
Twyler L. Loftis
Iva, SC - Twyler Latham Loftis, 84, widow of Roy Burton Loftis, Sr., passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at her residence.
She is survived by a son, Roy B. Loftis, Jr.; daughter, Jean Kay Loftis Partridge; and a sister, Johnnie Metz.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at South Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends following the service.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 20, 2019