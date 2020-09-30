Tyler Stevenson
Fort Mill - Tyler Brett Stevenson, 33, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020.
Born in Greenville County, he was a son of Kandy Lynn Stevenson-Black and William R. Black, Jr. of Anderson. He was a chef, a loving father, and a member of Mountain Springs Baptist Church.
Additional survivors include his fiancé, Sarah Furmanski and daughter, Reagan Elise Stevenson of the home; brother, Noah Black and sister-in-law, Katlyn of Liberty; and grandparents, Linda Nadeau of Spartanburg, and Horace E. and Janice Stevenson of Anderson.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 6, from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Mountain Springs Baptist Church, with the service to follow at 6:00.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Reagan Stevenson for her education.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com