Tyler Stevenson
Tyler Stevenson

Fort Mill - Tyler Brett Stevenson, 33, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020.

Born in Greenville County, he was a son of Kandy Lynn Stevenson-Black and William R. Black, Jr. of Anderson. He was a chef, a loving father, and a member of Mountain Springs Baptist Church.

Additional survivors include his fiancé, Sarah Furmanski and daughter, Reagan Elise Stevenson of the home; brother, Noah Black and sister-in-law, Katlyn of Liberty; and grandparents, Linda Nadeau of Spartanburg, and Horace E. and Janice Stevenson of Anderson.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 6, from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Mountain Springs Baptist Church, with the service to follow at 6:00.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Reagan Stevenson for her education.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
