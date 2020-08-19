1/
Ulice "Custard" Smith
Ulice "Custard" Smith

Anderson - Ulice Garvin "Custard" Smith, 90, of Anderson, SC, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at NHC Anderson. He was born on April 20, 1930, in Chester, SC, and was the son of the late J.W. Smith and Bessie Smith.

Mr. Smith spent his career in textiles and worked for J.P. Stevens in Seneca. He was a member of Belmont Church of God of Prophecy.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mildred Bowen Smith; and sister, Jewell Swaney.

The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 am on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Belmont Church of God of Prophecy. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 am with Rev. Alan Rhodes and Pastor Dale Duckett officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Belmont Church of God of Prophecy, 203 Belmont Dr., Anderson, SC 29624, Caris Hospice, 129 Straight Drive, Anderson, SC 29625 or The Foundation of Geriatric Care (NHC Anderson), 1501 E. Greenville St., Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
