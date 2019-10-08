|
|
Vanday Anty
Belton - Belton, SC - Vanday Anty, 72, died Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Linley Park Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
Born in Greenwood County, he was the son of Mackie Anty White. Vanday was retired from Chiquola Mills.
Vanday was preceded in death by his mother, and two brothers, Mackson and Marvin Anty.
He is survived by three daughters, Sharon Collier, Clemson, SC; Tekara Williams and Tamara Williams Teasley, both of Anderson, SC; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Sara Ann Pulley and Shirley Dean Walker, both of Ware Shoals, SC and Dorothy Evans, Honea Path, SC.
Memorial services are 11 am Wednesday in the Wilbur Robinson Memorial Chapel, Robinson-Walker Funeral Service, 92 W. Main Street, Ware Shoals, SC
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Oct. 8, 2019