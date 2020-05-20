|
|
Velma Prater
Velma Louise Lynch Prater died Monday, May 18, 2020 at Morrell Nursing Center. She was born in Greenville, SC in 1922 and was the daughter of the late Esley B. and Florence Freeman Lynch. Shortly after graduating from high school in 1940, she married the love of her life, William Harold Prater, who preceded her in death. She was active in church and many community organizations during her life and attended Lamar United Methodist Church after moving to Lamar in 2009.
She is survived by her three children, Donald Harold (Dot) Prater of Seneca, SC, Kenneth Earle Prater of Caddo, OK and Jane Prater (Leo) Windham of Lamar, SC, grandchildren: Allen Prater, Donna Sue Prater Baumgarner, Catie Prater Jewell, Holly Prater Christian and eight great-grandchildren.
There will be a family memorial service held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lamar United Methodist Church, PO Box 555, Lamar SC 29069 or the .
A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 20 to May 22, 2020