Services
Belk Funeral Home - Lamar Chapel
217 West Main Street
Lamar, SC 29069
(843) 326-5890
Resources
More Obituaries for Velma Prater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Velma Prater


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Velma Prater Obituary
Velma Prater

Velma Louise Lynch Prater died Monday, May 18, 2020 at Morrell Nursing Center. She was born in Greenville, SC in 1922 and was the daughter of the late Esley B. and Florence Freeman Lynch. Shortly after graduating from high school in 1940, she married the love of her life, William Harold Prater, who preceded her in death. She was active in church and many community organizations during her life and attended Lamar United Methodist Church after moving to Lamar in 2009.

She is survived by her three children, Donald Harold (Dot) Prater of Seneca, SC, Kenneth Earle Prater of Caddo, OK and Jane Prater (Leo) Windham of Lamar, SC, grandchildren: Allen Prater, Donna Sue Prater Baumgarner, Catie Prater Jewell, Holly Prater Christian and eight great-grandchildren.

There will be a family memorial service held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lamar United Methodist Church, PO Box 555, Lamar SC 29069 or the .

A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 20 to May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Velma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -