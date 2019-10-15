|
|
Verda Whatley
Greenwood - Verda Edwards Whatley, 101, former resident of Greenwood, widow of Ray Whatley, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019, at NHC of Anderson.
Born June 25, 1918, in Abbeville, she was a daughter of the late George Barto and Mary Bell McCarthy Edwards. She was a graduate of Abbeville High School and retired from Thayer's of Greenwood after more than 35 years of service.
Mrs. Whatley was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church of Greenwood.
Surviving are a daughter, Kay Whatley Brown and husband Juan A. Brown, MD of Anderson; three grandchildren, Kathryn Albertson, Ashley Marshall and J. Anthony Brown, Jr.; and five great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by four brothers, Rufus, Orin, Winfred and Furman Edwards; and three sisters, Flossie McMahan, Lila Patterson and Almena South.
Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 am Friday, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with Mr. David Segers officiating.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 11 North Main Street, Greenwood, SC 29646, or to First Presbyterian Church of Anderson, 302 W. Whitner Street, Anderson, SC 29624.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting Mrs. Whatley's family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019