Services
Blyth Funeral Home
1425 Montague Avenue Extension
Greenwood, SC 29649
(864) 223-2223
Resources
More Obituaries for Verda Whatley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verda Whatley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Verda Whatley Obituary
Verda Whatley

Greenwood - Verda Edwards Whatley, 101, former resident of Greenwood, widow of Ray Whatley, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019, at NHC of Anderson.

Born June 25, 1918, in Abbeville, she was a daughter of the late George Barto and Mary Bell McCarthy Edwards. She was a graduate of Abbeville High School and retired from Thayer's of Greenwood after more than 35 years of service.

Mrs. Whatley was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church of Greenwood.

Surviving are a daughter, Kay Whatley Brown and husband Juan A. Brown, MD of Anderson; three grandchildren, Kathryn Albertson, Ashley Marshall and J. Anthony Brown, Jr.; and five great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by four brothers, Rufus, Orin, Winfred and Furman Edwards; and three sisters, Flossie McMahan, Lila Patterson and Almena South.

Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 am Friday, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with Mr. David Segers officiating.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.

Memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 11 North Main Street, Greenwood, SC 29646, or to First Presbyterian Church of Anderson, 302 W. Whitner Street, Anderson, SC 29624.

For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting Mrs. Whatley's family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Verda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blyth Funeral Home
Download Now