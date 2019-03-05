Vernon Henderson



Williamston - Vernon Charles Henderson, 73, of Williamston, went to his Heavenly home on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at his residence.



Born May 26, 1945 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late George D. Henderson and Lois Tipton Henderson. He was also preceded in death by his two sisters, Carolyn Henderson Gaffney and Mary Jean Henderson. He retired from Old Dominion Freight Lines where he was a commercial truck driver. He was a member of Anchor Point Church in Anderson, where he was a faithful servant as long as his health permitted.



Vernon leaves behind, to cherish his memory, his wife, Carolyn of the home; his children, Stacey and Chad Henderson and step-son, Todd Duncan; along with his nieces, cousins and friends.



The family will receive friends from 2-3pm Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow in the chapel at 3:30pm with Rev. Norman Craft officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.



