Victoria Quenia Boston
Anderson - Miss Victoria Boston, 51, of 710 Perry Street, passed away on October 17, 2019 at AnMed Health. She is survived by her mother, Helen Dennis Boston; two sisters, Delores and Everlela Boston; two brothers, Roger and Randolph Boston; and a host of relatives. She was preceded in death by her father, Calvin Boston.
The funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Royal Baptist Church. The interment will follow at Mt. Herman Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. The family is at the home. www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2019