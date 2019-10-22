Services
Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1212 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 225-2220
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Royal Baptist Church
Victoria Quenia Boston


1968 - 2019
Victoria Quenia Boston Obituary
Victoria Quenia Boston

Anderson - Miss Victoria Boston, 51, of 710 Perry Street, passed away on October 17, 2019 at AnMed Health. She is survived by her mother, Helen Dennis Boston; two sisters, Delores and Everlela Boston; two brothers, Roger and Randolph Boston; and a host of relatives. She was preceded in death by her father, Calvin Boston.

The funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Royal Baptist Church. The interment will follow at Mt. Herman Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. The family is at the home. www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2019
