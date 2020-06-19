Victorianna Simpson
Victorianna Simpson

Anderson - Victorianna Gonesto Simpson, 74, of Anderson, SC, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.

She was born on February 25, 1946 in Cebu, Philippines. Victorianna was a seamstress and formerly worked for Bobby Dan Manufacturing. She was of the Catholic faith.

She is survived by her husband, Robert H. Simpson of the home; son, Thomas L. Simpson of Anderson, SC; brother, Laborio Gonesto and sister, Piling Consing both of the Philippines; granddaughters, Ashley Donielle Simpson and Jessica Brooke Simpson; and great-granddaughters, Serenity Marie Brock and Kalea Wright.

She was predeceased by her parents; son, Charles Andrew Simpson; and brother, Alfredo Gonesto.

The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:45 pm Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the Chapel of The McDougal Funeral Home at 4:00 pm. Burial will be in M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Social distancing will be observed at both the visitation and the service.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
