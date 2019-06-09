Services
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Violet Lynn Queen Obituary
Violet Lynn Queen

Pelzer - Violet Lynn Queen, 41, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019.

Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Wallace Alton and Bonnie Lynn Smith Queen. She was previously employed with Fill-Ups Gas Station in Gray Court.

Survivors include her common-law husband, Jack Earl Bailey, Jr. and son, Noah Ezekiel Bailey, of the home; sister, Dorothy Page; and brothers, Lee and Bucky Queen, all of Pelzer.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 11, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at Emmanuel Full Gospel Tabernacle, in Piedmont. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the church.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 9, 2019
