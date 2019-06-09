|
|
Violet Lynn Queen
Pelzer - Violet Lynn Queen, 41, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019.
Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Wallace Alton and Bonnie Lynn Smith Queen. She was previously employed with Fill-Ups Gas Station in Gray Court.
Survivors include her common-law husband, Jack Earl Bailey, Jr. and son, Noah Ezekiel Bailey, of the home; sister, Dorothy Page; and brothers, Lee and Bucky Queen, all of Pelzer.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 11, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at Emmanuel Full Gospel Tabernacle, in Piedmont. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the church.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 9, 2019