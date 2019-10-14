Services
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL 351251705
(205) 338-3341
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Cobb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Gayle Cobb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Gayle Cobb Obituary
Virginia Gayle Cobb

Pell City, AL - Funeral Service for Virginia Gayle Cobb, age 78, was held Monday, October 14, 2019, at 11:00a.m.CST from Kilgroe Funeral Home Chapel. Interment was in Rockmart, Georgia at Yorkville Baptist Church Cemetery at 3:00p.m.CST. The family received friends Monday, October 14th from 10:00a.m.CST to 11:00a.m.CST at the funeral home.

Ms. Cobb passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019.

She is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Robert Cobb; daughter, Cindy Milam (Billy); granddaughter, Aimee Hardy; and great-grandchildren, Adrienne Hardy, Ezra Hardy; brothers, Sherald Hicks, Kenne Hicks.

Condolences may be offered to the Cobb family online at www.kilgroefh.com

Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City will direct the service
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now