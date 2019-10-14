|
|
Virginia Gayle Cobb
Pell City, AL - Funeral Service for Virginia Gayle Cobb, age 78, was held Monday, October 14, 2019, at 11:00a.m.CST from Kilgroe Funeral Home Chapel. Interment was in Rockmart, Georgia at Yorkville Baptist Church Cemetery at 3:00p.m.CST. The family received friends Monday, October 14th from 10:00a.m.CST to 11:00a.m.CST at the funeral home.
Ms. Cobb passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019.
She is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Robert Cobb; daughter, Cindy Milam (Billy); granddaughter, Aimee Hardy; and great-grandchildren, Adrienne Hardy, Ezra Hardy; brothers, Sherald Hicks, Kenne Hicks.
Condolences may be offered to the Cobb family online at www.kilgroefh.com
Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City will direct the service
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019