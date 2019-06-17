|
|
Virginia George
Williamston - Virginia Beatrice George, 75, of Williamston, SC passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at her home.
Born on July 13, 1943, in Greenville, SC; she was the daughter of the late James Albert and Mildred Beatrice Holcomb and the wife to Joe Harold George.
In addition to her husband; she is survived by her sons: James Robert George, James Daniel Thomas "Jimmy", Allen Joe George, and Terry Allen George; daughter: Melissa Dawn Kay; sisters: Carolyn Nyman, Darlene Kelley, and Theresa Patterson; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sons: Richard Allen Thomas "Ricky" and Douglas George.
Funeral services were held at 6pm on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Sosebee Mortuary, South Chapel. Visitation was held prior to the service from 4pm to 6pm at the South Chapel.
The family will be at the residence and condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 17, 2019