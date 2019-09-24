|
Virginia Hancock
Camden, SC - A graveside funeral service to celebrate the life of Virginia Cooley Hancock, age 86, will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Rev. Bruce Hancock will officiate. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund.
Virginia died on Sunday, September 22, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born in Honea Path, SC, she was the daughter of the late Dessie Cheek and W. E. Cooley. Virginia retired from the Homeland Park Water Authority in Anderson, SC, where she worked for over twenty years. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Camden and loved Braves baseball, Clemson football, and word search puzzles. Virginia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her sons, Rev. Bruce Hancock (Pat) and Tony Hancock (Ellen); grandchildren, Meredith Hancock, Erica Redfearn (Joe), and Mary Kathryn Shores (Seth); and great-grandchildren, Noah, Miles, Ellis, and Hayes Redfearn and Weldon, Henry, and Tillman Shores.
Virginia was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Claude Edward Hancock; brothers, James and Claude Cooley; and sisters, Vivian Bailey, Pauline Cooley, and Reba Bollinger.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 24, 2019