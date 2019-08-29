|
Virginia S. Rowe
Anderson - Virginia Sharpton Rowe, 94, of Anderson, SC, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Brookdale of Anderson.
Born October 25, 1924 in Ninety Six, SC, she was a daughter of the late Charley Butler Sharpton and Nettie Gracey Bozard Sharpton. She was married to the late Gregg Rowe.
She is survived by daughter in law, Patti Murdock Rowe of Belton; granddaughter, Mary Katherine Flemings (Jeff) of Blythewood, SC; four great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Kaleb, Chance and Eden; sisters, Barbara "Bobbie" Williams of Spartanburg and Miriam "Mickey" Miller of Thomasville, NC.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by son, Gregg Sharpton Rowe; sister, Ruth Sharpton Hughes; and brother, C.B. Sharpton, Jr.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church, Belton, SC, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2:00pm with Rev. T. Dale Lynch officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Belton Interfaith Ministries, 507 N. Main St., Belton, SC 29627 or First Baptist Church Belton, 105 Brown Avenue, Belton, SC 29627
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 29, 2019