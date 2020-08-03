Virginia Smith SullivanAnderson, SC - Virginia Valley Smith Sullivan, 89, widow of Harold Sullivan, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the Rainey Hospice House.Born in Pickens, SC, she was the daughter of the late Jeb and Charity Smith. Mrs. Sullivan was a retired textile employee. She was a loving wife, mother, and a great Nanny to her grandchildren.She is survived by three daughters, Margie Thompson (Dehn), Kathy White (Sonny), and Debbie Donald (Rusty); eight grandchildren, Tori Haynes, Chris Donald, Candice White, Travis Thompson, Trey White, Hali Donald, Dylan Harbin, and Hunter Harbin; eleven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lillian Smith.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Joann Harbin; grandson, Kevin Donald; three brothers and one sister.Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Friends may pay their respects and sign the register book from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, at Sullivan-King Mortuary.Sullivan-King Mortuary