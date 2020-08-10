Virginia "Jennie" Snipes
Honea Path - Honea Path - Virginia "Jennie" Chasteen Snipes, 94, of Shady Grove Road, widow of John Tinsley Snipes, died Sunday, August 9, 2020.
Born in Greenville county, she was a daughter or the late Ernest L. and Beatrice Campbell Chasteen. She was a homemaker and a member of Honea Path Presbyterian Church.
Surviving are a son, Don Snipes (Charlene) of Honea Path, two daughters, Diane Snipes Ellison (Earl) of Honea Path, Jane Snipes Gambrell (Joe) of Belton, six grandchildren, Greg Snipes, Angie Lloyd, Amy Bell, Rene Richey, John Michael Ellison, and Michelle McAlister, fourteen great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and her husband she was pre deceased by a great granddaughter, Lindsee McAlister.
Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Honea Path Presbyterian Church with Rev. Deborah Broadwell officiating. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories. There is limited seating, social distancing, and masks are encouraged.
The family is at the home of her granddaughter, Mrs. Robbie (Rene) Richey, 310 Horseshoe Road, Honea Path. Friends may visit from noon to 4 P.M. Wednesday at the home. In Lieu of Flowers memorials should be made to the Honea Path Presbyterian Church, Box 512 Honea Path, SC 29654. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com