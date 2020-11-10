1/1
Virginia Stasney Freeman
Virginia Stasney Freeman

Anderson - Virginia Louise Stasney Freeman, 94, of Anderson, SC, and widow of Charles Andrew Freeman, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.

She was the daughter of the late Frank and Lula Stasney. She was a member of Concord Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Martha Thompson (Ronald) of Taylors, SC; two grandsons, Kevin Thompson (Jeannie) and Charles Thompson (Kristi); and three great-grandchildren, Jeremiah, Hannah and Zoe Thompson.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jeff Stasney (Ruth); and her sisters, Mary Jackson (J.B.), Ethel Ingram (Willie) and Josie Carnes (Joe).

A very special thank you to Rainey Hospice House, National Health Care and Meals on Wheels of Anderson for all their support over the past months.

A private service will be held for family only on Sunday, November 15, 2020. However, please feel free to stop by The McDougald Funeral Home to pay your respects and sign the Guest Register if you so desire.

Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels of Anderson, P.O. Box 285, Anderson, SC 29622.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Service
