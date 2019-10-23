|
Vivian Webb
Iva - Vivian Ann Webb, 85, of Iva, SC passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at her home.
Born on September 27, 1934 in Anderson, SC she was the daughter of the late Charles Denny and Clara Denny Craft and the wife of 60 years to the late Eugene Paul Webb. Vivian was a housewife, an avid Clemson fan and a member of Iva First Baptist Church. Her grandchildren were the center of her world, and she will always be remembered as being a loving wife, devoted mother, and putting others before herself.
She is survived by her son: Eddie Webb (Dollie) of Honea Path, SC; daughter: Debra Stewart (Marty) of Starr, SC; sister: Sandra Madden (Jimmy) of Belton, SC; grandchildren: Brandon, Trevor, Emily, and Kayce; great grandchildren: Rayna and Alana; 2 nieces; 2 nephews; and very special neighbors: Tommy and Teresa Wells.
A funeral service will be held at 11am on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Sosebee Mortuary, Iva Chapel and will be officiated by Reverend Jerry Gray.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6pm - 8pm, at the Iva Chapel.
The family will be at the home of her daughter: Debra Stewart.
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, Iva Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019