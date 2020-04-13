|
|
W. Darrell Parham
Anderson - William Darrell Parham, 79, of Anderson, SC passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House. Born, April 11, 1941 in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late J.H. "Shorty" Parham and Florence Hayes Parham. Darrell was formerly employed with Anderson Memorial Hospital for over 30 years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Frances Vickery Parham; son, Corey Parham and his wife, Coleman of Greer, SC; and grandchildren, Will and Darby Parham.
In addition to his parents, Darrell was predeceased by his brother, Curt Parham; and sisters, Betty Parham and Louise Evans. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 3:00 pm at New Silver Brook Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020