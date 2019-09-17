|
W. Gary Davis
Atlanta - William Gary Davis, 88, of Atlanta, GA, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Born May 26, 1931 in Fair Play, SC, he was a son of the late John Roy Davis and Emily Kate Martin Davis.
Gary moved to Atlanta as a young man with his family and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1949. He volunteered and served in the United States Navy as an Engineman 3rd Class on the USS Bowfin submarine during the Korean War. Gary was honorably discharged after 4 years of service.
After his military service, he went to work for Southern Bell as a technician, retiring as Assistant Manager of Network Operations with 34 years of service. During this time, he met and married his late wife, Barbara Brissey Davis whom he was married to for 56 wonderful years.
After retiring in 1988, Gary and Barbara moved to Lake Hartwell where they spent 24 wonderful years together. Gary then moved back to Atlanta in 2015 to be closer to his daughter and son.
Gary was faithful to the Lord and was a devoted Christian. He was a member of North Anderson Baptist Church, Anderson, SC. He loved to fish, completing puzzles, boating on Lake Hartwell and enjoying time with many friends and family in Atlanta.
He is survived by his son, Scott Davis and his wife, Lisa Sproul Davis; daughter, Vicki Davis Hood and her husband Mike Hood; brother in law, Bill Brissey; sisters in law, Anne Brissey and Edna Jo Thomspon (Sam); and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Ray C. Davis, sister, Rachel Byram, brothers in law, Jimmy Brissey and Jake Brissey.
The family will receive friends from 11am-12pm Thursday, September 19, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be in the chapel at 12:30pm with Rev. Bill Rigsby officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Anderson Baptist Church, 2308 N. Main St., Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 17, 2019