W. Richard Edwards
Belton - W. Richard Edwards of Belton, South Carolina, passed away on the evening of July 24, 2020 at his home with his wife and family by his side.
Richard was born on October 22, 1944 in Belton to Essie (Campbell) and Herbert Edwards. He grew up in a loving family of seven with three brothers and one sister.
He graduated from Belton High School, Forrest College and served in the National Guard. After 37 years, he retired as a Process Engineer and Director of the Chemical Plant at Owens Corning Fiberglass and, later in life, enjoyed 15 years of service as a Courier for AnMed Health.
On April 10, 1965, Richard married Margaret Gambrell and was a loving and devoted husband for 55 years. He and Margaret raised two sons, Christopher and Michael. He was always there for his sons providing unconditional love, support and guidance. He was a selfless man who would do anything for his family.
A man of high integrity, Richard's caring demeanor touched so many. He was a faithful servant to his Lord and Savior spending much of his time serving his church, First Baptist Church of Belton. He served multiple terms as a Deacon and was highly involved in many church committees and activities. For over 39 years, Richard served his community through involvement with the Belton Lions Club serving twice as President along with other Board capacities. His dedication and hard work will be recognized in 2020 with the Melvin Jones Fellow, the highest award presented by the Lions International Foundation for dedicated humanitarian service.
A member of the American Legion Post 51 for many years, Richard has also served on the Board of Directors for various organizations including the Haven of Rest Ministries; WLS Foundation (When Life Sucks), a Veteran's support organization; and the Belton Veterans Memorial Park Committee, of which he was involved in its original development. Richard loved spending time with his grandchildren and family, gardening, landscaping, and using his hands to build. He was a true "people person", was a friend to all he met, and touched so many lives with his infectious personality.
Richard is survived by his wife, Margaret and sons, Christopher and Michael and wife, Tyler, as well as his three grandchildren, Michela, Christian, and Nicholas. He leaves behind his two brothers, Donnie (Eveline) Edwards and Gerald (Jan) Edwards, and is preceded in death by his parents, Essie and Herbert, his brother, Franklin (Becky) Edwards, and his sister, Bessie (Robert) Brock.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 31, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Belton. The family requests attendees to wear masks and seating will be arranged to allow for social distancing. Those who are unable to attend, can view the celebration on the family's social media outlets following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of Belton or the WLS Foundation , P.O. Box 885, Anderson, SC 29622 (www.whenlifesucks.org
